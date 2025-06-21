Tower View Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,204,000 after buying an additional 9,152,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after buying an additional 12,048,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,169 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

