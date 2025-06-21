First American Bank Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.19.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $86.10 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

