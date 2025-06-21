14,852 Shares in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

