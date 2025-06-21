Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

