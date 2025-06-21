Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

