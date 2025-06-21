Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 4,781 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.93 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

