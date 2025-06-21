Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 3,360 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 7.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

