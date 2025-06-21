Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardinal Health stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 198.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

