Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.