Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 649,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

