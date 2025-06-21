Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $58.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $942.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

