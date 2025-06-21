Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,090 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $260.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.45. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.