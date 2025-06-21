Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09). 345,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,010,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.09).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Insider Activity at Fusion Antibodies

In related news, insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($8,068.85). 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.