Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.52.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 277.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $595,767.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,851.60. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 762,966 shares of company stock worth $85,558,325. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

