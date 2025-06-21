1,000 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,801.49 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,698.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3,521.61.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,912 shares of company stock worth $136,901,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

