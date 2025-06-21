Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.51. 2,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.