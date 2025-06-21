Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,302.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,003,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,154.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,200.97. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

