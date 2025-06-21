Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.63 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.48 ($0.60). 176,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 889,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.62 ($0.60).

Geiger Counter Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.60.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.

