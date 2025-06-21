First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (LON:FKU) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (LON:FKU – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,513.33 ($47.25) and last traded at GBX 3,513.33 ($47.25). Approximately 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,518 ($47.31).

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,384.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,263.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.