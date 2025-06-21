Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. 310,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 107,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 9.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$69.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.