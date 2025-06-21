Comparing Better Home & Finance (BETR) & Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -172.87% -1,105.80% -19.20% Better Home & Finance Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Risk and Volatility

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Home & Finance’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million -$206.29 million -0.98 Better Home & Finance Competitors $18.36 billion $1.82 billion -69.90

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Better Home & Finance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Home & Finance peers beat Better Home & Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.