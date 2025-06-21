Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 250,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 207,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

