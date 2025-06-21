KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 16,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

