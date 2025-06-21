Saab (SAABY) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Saab to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Saab pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Saab pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 23.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saab 7.14% 12.81% 4.86% Saab Competitors -42.63% -0.30% 3.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Saab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Saab $6.03 billion $394.58 million 64.48 Saab Competitors $3.53 billion $275.42 million 73.04

Saab has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Saab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Saab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saab 0 0 0 1 4.00 Saab Competitors 347 1805 2747 92 2.52

As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential upside of 0.90%. Given Saab’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saab has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Saab has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saab’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saab beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry. In addition, the company offers solutions for safety and security, surveillance and decision support, and threat detection, location, and protection, including airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, and combat systems, as well as C4I solutions. Additionally, it provides submarines with the Stirling system for air independent propulsion, surface combatants, mine hunting systems, and autonomous vessels; and systems development, systems integration, information security, systems security, communications, mechanics, and technical product information and logistics. Saab AB (publ) was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

