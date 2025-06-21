Critical Review: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of -437.99, indicating that its stock price is 43,899% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Ability”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 2.78 $4.04 million $0.12 95.92 Ability N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics 2.94% 1.37% 1.19% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ability shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Ability, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Ability 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.90%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Ability.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Ability on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Ability

Ability Inc. provides systems for off-air cellular and satellite interception, and geolocation worldwide. The company engages in the interception of cellular and satellite communication networks for surveillance, border security, anti-terror, anti-crime, intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, target tracking, airport security, and tracking suspicious people for use by the ministries of defense, national agencies, secret services and security officers, federal police forces and presidential police, homeland security organizations, border control forces, integrators, anti-drug organizations and law enforcement units, and ministries of interior and justice, as well as armies, navies, and air forces. It also provides tactical and strategic interception systems for Thuraya, Iridium, and IsatPhone Pro that intercepts voice calls, SMS, data traffic, call related information, and detecting location of satellite phones; and systems to intercept VSAT, DCME, and other satellite links. In addition, the company offers cellular interception systems, which include Unlimited Interceptor, a geolocation system that detects the location of phones participating in intercepted conversations; GoDown, a system in cellular phones to change operational mode and operates as a selective jammer for prison-related projects; and In-Between Interception System that supports GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks. Further, it provides various IMSI catcher configurations and CDMA interception systems. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

