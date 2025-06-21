Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) vs. RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Head to Head Analysis

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fanuc and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanuc 18.55% 8.57% 7.66% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Fanuc has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 439.7, meaning that its stock price is 43,870% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fanuc and RoboGroup T.E.K.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanuc $5.23 billion 4.74 $973.88 million $0.53 23.85 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fanuc has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fanuc and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanuc 0 0 0 1 4.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Fanuc beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. It also provides FANUC intelligent edge link and drive system, an open platform for the manufacturing industry. FANUC Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

(Get Free Report)

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.