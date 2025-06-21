XY Planning Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

