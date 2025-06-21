414 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $651.73 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

