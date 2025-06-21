Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

