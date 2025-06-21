Elser Financial Planning Inc Has $388,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

