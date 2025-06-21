XY Planning Network Inc. Buys Shares of 4,626 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

BATS:USMV opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

