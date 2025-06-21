iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.