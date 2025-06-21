Canoe Financial LP Acquires 37,512 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,512 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,114 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,533 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,629,000 after buying an additional 2,196,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,718,000 after buying an additional 1,868,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

