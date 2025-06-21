Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $231.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

