4,948 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

