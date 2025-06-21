ORG Partners LLC Acquires 7,732 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40,694.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,711,000 after acquiring an additional 767,901 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

