Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 400 Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,642,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.28.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $707.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $728.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

