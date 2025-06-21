Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of OXY stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.