United Advisor Group LLC Has $242,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after buying an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $509.72 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.34 and its 200-day moving average is $641.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $836.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.