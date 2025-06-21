Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lessened by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,999 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.0% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $70,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

