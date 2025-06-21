Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases Shares of 97,630 Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 97,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000. Reddit accounts for 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Down 1.1%

Reddit stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $3,133,062.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,466,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800,524.81. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $15,482,700.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,966,251.85. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,785 shares of company stock valued at $79,988,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.