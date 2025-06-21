Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.99% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,505,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $75.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2231 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

