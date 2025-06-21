The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $265.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total transaction of $1,107,371.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,868.15. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.