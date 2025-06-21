Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

DE opened at $520.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.56. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

