Union Savings Bank Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Union Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

