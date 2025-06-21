Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

