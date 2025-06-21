Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 24,300 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Forian worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forian by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million.

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

