Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – June 20th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Everbright Digital are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,250,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,333,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $22.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.78. 6,258,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,797. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a twelve month low of $274.33 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $87.99. 606,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.96. Globant has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.57. 344,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,279. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

EDHL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 188,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,646. Everbright Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36.

