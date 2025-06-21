Gold Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,163,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,522,942. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 8,809,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,895,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $298.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 6,901,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,836. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31.

