Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
OEF opened at $291.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.85 and a 200 day moving average of $283.40.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
